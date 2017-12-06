City of Valdez, KCHU Audio, Uncategorized

A Conversation with Valdez City Manager Elke Doom

by Sue Bergstrom

Valdez City Manager Elke Doom came to Valdez from North Carolina about a year ago.  She gave an update on City of Valdez happenings KCHU’s Coffe Break program in November . KCHU’s Marcia Lynn reports.  Click on the link below her picture to listen.

 

110717.Doom discussion

 

