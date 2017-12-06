A Conversation with Valdez City Manager Elke Doom

Valdez City Manager Elke Doom came to Valdez from North Carolina about a year ago. She gave an update on City of Valdez happenings KCHU’s Coffe Break program in November . KCHU’s Marcia Lynn reports. Click on the link below her picture to listen.
