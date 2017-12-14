Aurora Sailings Canceled 12/18 and 19

Due to forecasted extreme wind and seas in the Gulf of Alaska, the M/V Aurora will cancel its sailings for December 18 – 19, 2017 . The Aurora will have to transit the Gulf before continuing on to service in Prince William Sound.

AMHS staff is contacting affected passengers to reschedule their travel. Service notices may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_ notices.shtml or by contacting your local terminal by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.

