PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Did you know the flu can be deadly for elders, young children, and people with certain health conditions? There are active flu cases around Valdez right now, so it’s a good time to protect yourself and your family.

Advertisement

Besides washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home from work or school when sick, getting your annual flu shot is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others.

You can get a flu shot from your healthcare provider, or the public health center has free flu shots for some Alaskans age 29 and younger. For more info, call 835-4612.