Governor Walker Appoints Craig Richards to Permanent Fund Corporation Board

Former Attorney General fills open public seat; Larry Cash to shift focus to Asian trade efforts

December 28, 2017 JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker announced today that he has appointed Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees.

The governor-appointed board is composed of six trustees who manage the corporation’s policies. The board includes four public members, the Commissioner of Revenue, and an additional cabinet member of the governor’s choosing.

Mr. Richards is currently vice president and general counsel for Bering Straits Native Corporation. He served as attorney general from 2014 to 2016, during which time he played a key role in developing the concepts which underpin the Permanent Fund Protection Act, a proposal now being considered by the Legislature that would ensure the longevity of the dividend program while leveraging the state’s wealth to help pay for government services. Mr. Richards was a Permanent Fund trustee from 2015 to 2016, and holds an undergraduate finance degree from the University of Virginia, a master in business administration from Duke University, and a juris doctor from Washington & Lee University.

The public seat now filled by Mr. Richards was most recently held by Larry Cash, FAIA, the founder and CEO of RIM Architects, who will continue working with the Administration but is shifting to focus on increasing Alaska’s trade relationships in Asian markets.

“Craig is an asset to the Board because of his extensive knowledge of public finance and Permanent Fund policy,” Governor Walker said. “Alaska is equally fortunate to see Larry put his expertise in Asian trade efforts to use at this critical moment. I look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor in these new roles.”