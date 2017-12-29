Request for Bids

Bid Posting Date: December 21, 2017

Project: Valdez City Schools ADA

Contract Number: 1338

Bids Due: Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00pm local time on January 31, 2018

Pre-Bid Meeting: January 10, 2018 at 11:30am (Non-Mandatory)

This project includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

Renovation of select locker and toilet rooms at Valdez High School and Hermon Hutchens Elementary School. Work includes demolition of existing suspended ceilings, finishes, toilet partitions, accessories and mechanical, electrical renovation as well as new architectural finishes. Scope of work includes hazardous materials removal.



Engineers Estimate for construction is less than $ 1,000,000.00.

Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00pm local time on January 31, 2018, at the following location inside the Valdez Pioneer Field Airport:

City of Valdez

Capital Facilities Dept.

300 Airport Road Suite 201

PO Box 307

Valdez, AK 99686

Ph: (907) 835-5478

Fax: (907) 835-5574

The bids will be publicly opened and read at that time.

Bid documents may also be downloaded from the links below. Bidders are encouraged to download, fill out, and return the Request for Addendum / Plan Holders List form located at the link listed below to ensure receipt of any addendum issued for this project.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required.

Advertisement

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities or informalities in a bid and to reject any and all bids without cause.

Current minimum prevailing wage rates as published by the Alaska Department of Labor must be paid if required by law.

Requirements of the Alaska Employment Preference (AS 36.10) must be met.

The City of Valdez “Standard Specifications and Standard Details” shall be used.

Reference Documents

… Read on