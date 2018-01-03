Police, Fire and Rescue December 25 through 31, 2017

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

12/25

Gun Shots Heard – Gun shots in the 10 mile area. Officers arrived in the area and drove around for several minutes and did not see or hear anything suspicious or anyone outside.

Fireworks – Fireworks were reported being shot off in Robe River Subdivision. Two different residents were found to be shooting fireworks and they were told that they were upsetting their neighbors and kindly asked to cease firing.

12/26

Residential Burglary – A burglary was reported at a local residence. The suspect was reported to be a friend of the homeowner. This case is currently under investigation.

Theft – Theft of heating fuel was reported in the Aleutian trailer court. This case is currently under investigation.

DUI – Arrested Darren P Mitvitnikoff, DOB 8/15/78, of Valdez, for DUI. His BRaC was .169 at the time of arrest. Mr. Mitvitnikoff was held at the Valdez Jail pending arraignment.

12/27

Suspicious Person – A caller reported that someone was in the graveyard with a flashlight. They thought it was suspicious because it was 1:00am. A VPD officer contacted an individual who was just visiting graves on their way home.

Animal Neglect – A caller reported that their neighbor’s dog has been left outside for 3 days. The animal control officer responded to the residence to check on the dog. The owners were not home so the officer gave the dog some water. The ACO was able to make contact with the owner later in the day to discuss the situation with the animal.

Fraud Credit Card – A credit card was reported stolen and someone had attempted to use it to get a hotel room. This case is currently under investigation.

Possible Drunk Driver – A vehicle was reported weaving over the center line. Officers contacted the driver and found no impairment of alcohol or drugs.

12/28

Home Confinement – Darren P Mitvitnikoff, DOB: 8/15/78, of Valdez, reported to serve 5 days of home confinement for a DUI conviction.

Traffic Hazard – A vehicle was reported broke down on the side of the road and the occupants were arguing. Officers responded to the area but the individuals and vehicle were no longer at the scene.

Animal Cruelty – A caller reported a dog tied to a dumpster and was concerned for its safety since it was so cold. The animal control officer attempted to contact the owner. When the officer went to check on the animal it was gone.

12/29

Possible Drunk Driver – A vehicle was reported driving in the opposite lane and almost going into the ditch on the other side of the road. Officers responded to the area but were unable to find a vehicle matching the description given by the caller.

Open Door – A door was reported open at a local business. Officer responded and made entry into the business and found no one inside. The owner was contacted and the door was secured.

12/30

Driving without a License – A caller was concerned that someone they knew is driving without a license. Officers at the time were not able to contact the subject of concern.

12/31

Hit and Run – A parked vehicle was reported hit by another vehicle. Officers attempted to find the suspect vehicle but did not see a vehicle matching the description that was given by several witnesses.

Traffic Complaint – A caller reported several vehicles blocking a roadway and lighting off fireworks. When officers arrived the vehicles were gone.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 78