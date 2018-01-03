Valdez Arts Council Presents The Wardens

Saturday, January 20th, 8pm
With performances equal to the mastery of the ranger trade,
The Wardens – Scott Ward, Bradley Bischoff and Ray Schmidt
are a Banff National Park-based trio whose stories rise from the very land they’ve protected for the past 60+ years.
The Wardens’ mountain music – blending folk, roots and western styles –
is a piece of Canadiana reflecting the pristine wilderness of the Rocky Mountains.
http://www.banffwardens.com/about.php
Here is a clip on youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iW4fjvoqR-Y
One night only, Live performance! on the weekend!Tickets: only $20.00 Adults; $10.00 Students, Seniors, Military
Advance tickets available at A Rogue’s Garden
or at the Civic Center the night of the show
box office opens at 7:30pm
**we are able to take credit and debit cards at the box office the night of the show**
all ages will enjoy this show.
http://valdezartscouncil.webly.com
or find us on Facebook-Valdez Arts Council Come and enjoy the Arts, tell your friends!
