Valdez Arts Council Presents The Wardens

Saturday, January 20th, 8pm

With performances equal to the mastery of the ranger trade,

The Wardens – Scott Ward, Bradley Bischoff and Ray Schmidt

are a Banff National Park-based trio whose stories rise from the very land they’ve protected for the past 60+ years.

The Wardens’ mountain music – blending folk, roots and western styles –

is a piece of Canadiana reflecting the pristine wilderness of the Rocky Mountains.

http://www.banffwardens.com/about.php

Here is a clip on youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iW4fjvoqR-Y

One night only, Live performance! on the weekend!Tickets: only $20.00 Adults; $10.00 Students, Seniors, Military

Advance tickets available at A Rogue’s Garden

or at the Civic Center the night of the show

box office opens at 7:30pm

**we are able to take credit and debit cards at the box office the night of the show**

all ages will enjoy this show.

http://valdezartscouncil.webly.com

or find us on Facebook-Valdez Arts Council Come and enjoy the Arts, tell your friends!