Providence Alaska Medical Center Children’s Emergency Care to Open

Anchorage, Alaska – Children’s Emergency Care, a new emergency treatment space for children, will open for patients beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Providence Alaska Medical Center Emergency Department.

Children’s Emergency Care will be staffed by physicians and nurses with the experience to handle any type of pediatric emergency. The new space includes 13 private treatment rooms designed to provide a comforting environment for children and their families.

“A child-friendly dedicated space can reduce anxiety for children and curtail stress parents feel when visiting an emergency room,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., pediatric emergency physician, Children’s Emergency Care. “Children can receive treatment by clinicians with the experience to meet the unique physiological, developmental and emotional needs of pediatric patients.”

Other features include:

· Children’s Emergency Care will function in continuity with The Children’s Hospital at Providence, Alaska’s only children’s hospital. The Children’s Hospital at Providence provides treatment for the full continuum of pediatric inpatient care, including intensive care services, medical or surgical problems, and cancer care.

· As a Pediatric Level II Trauma Center, Providence is able to meet the unique needs of children experiencing trauma. Pediatric trauma patients tend to have better outcomes when cared for in a designated pediatric setting.

· Children’s Emergency Care will have a dedicated full-time child life specialist on staff, as recommended by the American Society of Pediatrics. Child life specialists help children and parents understand and cope with illnesses and injuries to reduce the anxiety of hospital visits.

Although the space it not yet open to the public, media members are invited to tour the new space and interview clinicians who have experience treating children during an event scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, at the hospital. Media interested in attending should RSVP to the Providence Health & Services Alaska 24-hour media line by calling 212-6083.

Who: Providence Alaska Medical Center and

The Children’s Hospital at Providence

What: Children’s Emergency Care media availability

When: 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 4

Where: Providence Alaska Medical Center Emergency Department

3200 Providence Dr., Anchorage

