PWSC – Prince William Sound College and PWSC Outdoor Leadership Program in Valdez Alaska will be hosting Ice Caves and Tunnels of Alaska and Beyond on January 16th, 2018 from 7:00-9:00 pm.

Guest speaker, Professor Andreas Pflitsch, will be presenting on the climatology of caves and tunnels at PWSC on January 16. The presentation is free for anyone to attend.

Andreas studies ice and glacier caves all over the US, from New Hampshire to Hawaii and Alaska. His research recently brought him to the road tunnels in Keystone Canyon. He investigates the thermal conditions and airflow inside glacial cave systems as well as glaciers inside volcanic craters, such as Sandy Glacier of Mt. Hood, West Crater of Mt. Rainer, the glacier on Mt. St. Helens, and glacier caves of Kennecott and the Root Glacier.

Andreas studied geography, biology, and history at the Ruhr University in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. He graduated with a Ph.D. in geography. He is a professor of physical geography and head of the working group “Climatology of Extreme Environments”. Since 1996, he has led more than 50 field trips and countless research expeditions to the U.S. including numerous visits to Alaska. His most recent research interests include the glaciers of the volcanoes of the Cascade Mountains, where he started first measurements in glacier caves in 2014, as well as the youngest lava caves on the Big Island, Hawaii.