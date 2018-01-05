Valdez United Way Seeking Board Members

Valdez United Way Board of Directors is currently accepting letters of interest from community members in order to fill open seats on our Board of Directors. Community members with financial experience are especially encouraged to apply.
Valdez United Way is an all-volunteer board that is dedicated to supporting non-profit organizations within our local communities. The board meets monthly and attends annual events such as the United Way Kick Off and Day of Caring. If you are interested in joining Valdez United Way, please send your letter of interest, letting us know a little about you and why you would like to serve on the board to info@valdezunitedway.orgby January 10, 2018.Any questions can be directed to this e-mail address.
Valdez City News is a community web site. If you have information to share that is related to Valdez, Alaska, you may create an account and post it to this site.
OR, you may send your content to valdezcitynews@gmail.com, and we will publish it for you.
Comments