Police, Fire and Rescue for the Week of January 1st through 7th, 2018

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

01/01

Impeding Snow Removal – Officers issued warnings for vehicles impeding snow removal as well as issuing a warning for driving without a valid license.

Child Custody Dispute – An individual wanted to set up visitation with her kids and requested officers to assist her. She was informed that she needs to go through the court to get custody figured out.

Residential Burglary – VPD responded to a residence based on a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, officers found that the dispute was the result of a burglary spree after one individual attempted to confront someone who had taken items from her home.

Arrested – Sara Helen Sapp, DOB: 08/02/96, of Valdez was arrested for Burglary 1st Degree, Theft 3rd Degree, Theft 4th Degree, and Assault 4th Degree. Sapp is being held in Valdez Jail on $500 cash performance bond.

Suspicious Vehicle – Someone called in a suspicious vehicle that was reportedly shining a flashlight at houses and sped away at the sight of the complainant. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle described.

Barking Dog – A dog was reported to have been barking for a couple of hours. An officer responded to the area and the barking had stopped.

01/02

Bench Warrant Arrest – A bench warrant for Failure to Report to Electronic Monitoring on a Palmer case for Sara Helen Sapp, DOB: 08/02/96, of Valdez was served in court while she was at arraignment on her Valdez case.

Theft of Property – An individual reported a gun that was stolen from them. This case is under investigation.

Found Property – An ID was left at Captain Joe’s. The property was mailed to the owner.

Child Abuse – Possible child abuse was reported. This case is under investigation.

Serve Time — Sara Helen Sapp, DOB: 08/02/96, was held to serve three days for a Palmer DUI conviction.

Vehicle in Ditch – Officers assisted with removing a vehicle from the ditch near Zook Subdivision.

01/03

Vehicle in Ditch – Officers responded to a vehicle that rolled on its side in the ditch along the Richardson Highway.

Animal Impound – Animal control picked up a St. Bernard that was running loose and took it to the shelter.

01/04

Impeding Snow Removal – A warning was given for a car impeding snow removal at a snow dump area.

Assist Motorist – An officer provided transportation for a woman experiencing vehicle failure on the side of the road.

Animal at Large – Three dogs were reported running around a local trailer park. Animal control contacted the owners and discussed the ongoing issue.

Sexual Assault – A caller reported a sexual assault. This case is under investigation.

Vehicle in Ditch – A car slid off the road into the ditch. Officer waited with the driver while his friend came to tow him out.

01/05

Assist EMS Crew – Officers responded to a house to assist EMS after a child called 911 to report a family member experiencing difficulty breathing.

Computer Fraud – A man noticed strange activity on his computer after having a friend conduct some repairs on it.

Violate COR – A caller sought help when his girlfriend was acting aggressively toward him. VPD responded and subsequently arrested one female for alcohol consumption in violation of her conditions of release on an original charge of DUI. The caller was also charged with violating his conditions of release on an original charge of DUI and was issued a summons.

Arrested – Percellar Hicks, DOB: 11/12/90, of Soldotna was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release on a DUI. Hicks had a PBT of .180 at the time of arrest.

Summons – Timothy Juliano, DOB: 03/20/84, of Valdez was issued a summons for Violating Conditions of Release on a DUI.

Residential Burglary – A home-owner reported that someone had forced entry into their home while they were away. Officers responded and found evidence suggesting someone had entered the home. This case is under investigation.

01/06

Welfare Check – A concerned ex boyfriend requested a welfare check on a female after she sent him content on Snapchat alluding to suicide. Officers conducted a welfare check on the individual and found that she was alive and well and just wanted to scare him.

Transport – A drunk pedestrian was reported walking in the roadway. An officer found the individual who was not intoxicated but gave him a ride into town.

Residential Burglary – A caller reported that someone came into their house while they were home and then ran away. This case is under investigation.

01/07

Welfare Check – A mother requested a welfare check on her daughter who had been visiting Valdez and hadn’t returned home on time. Police found that the subject had her phone turned off.

Suspicious Person – Two individuals were reported walking down N Harbor Dr carrying bows and arrows. Officers contacted the individuals who were target practicing on rotten logs off of Dock Point.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 98