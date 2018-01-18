Police, Fire and Rescue January 8-14, 2018

01/08

DUI: Cale Harrison, DOB: 03/01/1984, of Valdez was arrested for Driving under the Influence-Drugs. Mr. Harrison was transported to the Valdez Jail. He posted bail and was released to a sober adult.

Burglary Residence: A caller reported her window was open and a baby bouncy chair was missing. This case is currently under investigation.

Mics Prescription: A report of possible theft of prescription drugs was reported.

01/09

Burglary Non Residence: South Central Hardware (in town location) reported that someone had forced their way into the store sometime during the night and had stolen firearms. This case is currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Valdez Police Department. VPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Marijuana: While on Patrol an Officer stopped to speak to someone consuming marijuana in their vehicle and informed them of the laws.

Violate Conditions of Release: Osvaldo Carrillo, DOB: 7/10/87, of Valdez was arrested for violating conditions of release on original charges of Assault 4th Degree and Criminal Trespass 1st degree. His conditions of release stated that he was not to consume alcohol.

01/10

Motor Vehicle Accident: A caller reported a car about 50 feet off the road just past glacier Stream Bridge. Officers responded to the scene but found no occupants in the vehicle. This case is still under investigation.

Possible Drunk Driver: A caller reported a black sedan headed inbound was swerving on the road. An Officer made contact with the driver and determined that there was no impairment.

Lost Property: A white I phone was lost somewhere on the Mineral Creek Canyon ski trail. If found please turn into the Valdez Police Department.

Animal Impound: An injured mid-size black shepherd was reported in the area of the post office. The Animal Control Officer found the dog by the Food Cache and took him to the Animal Shelter.

Domestic Disturbance: An Officer was requested for a domestic dispute. There was no assault, but the individuals were separated for the night to avoid further conflict.

Violate Conditions of Release: Percellar Hicks, DOB: 11/12/1990, of Soldotna was arrested for violating conditions of release on original charges of DUI. Ms. Hicks was not to consume alcohol as part of her conditions but was under the influence when contacted by officers. She was transported to the Valdez Jail where she was held for arraignment. As part of Ms. Hicks pre-trial conditions she was placed on Electronic Monitoring.

01/11

Fish & Game: A caller reported that they hit a moose on the north side of Keystone canyon. AST was notified and DOT removed it from the roadway.

Assist Medical: Valdez AST assisted the Valdez Fire Department with a vehicle that had hit a snow plow.

Animal at Large: A caller reported an dog at large. The Animal Control Officer responded to the area but was unable to find any dogs at large after driving the area.

Advertisement

Gunshot Heard: A caller reported hearing a gunshot in the area of the airport. An Officer responded to the area but did not find the source.

01/12

Disturbance Other: An individual requested officer assistance with removing an unwanted guest from his home. The officers gave the individual a warning for Disorderly Conduct and gave him a ride to another location.

Public Assistance: An employee of a local business requested assistance with a person who would not leave the parking lot. Officers responded to the area but the person had already left.

Burglary Non Residence: A large battery charger on wheels was reported stolen sometime during the night from a local business. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this case please call the Valdez Police Department.

Animal Impound: A caller reported two dogs had wandered into their building. The Community Safety Officer responded and took the dogs to the animal shelter.

Suspicious Person: A suspicious male was reported walking around the trailer court looking at fuel tanks. Officers responded to the area and spoke to a person matching the description who indicated they were looking for someone.

Possible Drunk Driver: VPD dispatch received a report of a possible drunk driver. The caller stated that a white Silverado was driving slow and was swerving in their lane. The caller also stated that the driver threw a cigarette out onto the roadway. VPD officers could not locate any vehicles matching the description given.

01/13

Motor vehicle Accident – Injuries: Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles with possible injuries near the Airport Rd & Richardson Highway intersection. The at-fault driver received a citation for Failing to Yield from a stop sign.

Burglary Non Residential: VPD received a report of a possible break in of a storage shed at the glacier campground. An Officer responded to the area to investigate and found the door had been damaged but nothing appeared to have been taken.

Civil Dispute: A person called to report credit card fraud on personal and business accounts. This was a determined to be a civil issue between two individuals who are married.

Motor vehicle Accident – Damage: A caller reported two vehicles involved in a motor vehicle accident with damage but no injuries. An Officer responded to the scene. Both parties were given Participant Accidents forms and a citation was issued to the at-fault driver for failure to use due care.

Vehicle in Ditch: While responding to a motor vehicle accident an Officer came upon a vehicle in the ditch. The owner had called the towing company and the Officer remained on scene to conduct traffic control.

01/14

Weapons Firearm: While investigating a current case Officers recovered a gun that was reported stolen from the Anchorage Area in 1980.

Traffic Hazard: A caller reported that a vehicle has slid into the road from a driveway. An Officer responded and found that the vehicle was not impeding traffic.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 108