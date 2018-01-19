Sound and Valley News is starting a new feature. Each month we will post a new photo gallery for you to enjoy. Since nowhere on earth is as beautiful as Alaska’s Prince William Sound and Copper River Valley, we’re kicking off the feature with Sound and Valley Sights. Enjoy the view. Please share your ideas for topics for future months in the comments section. And don’t forget to share with your friends by using the buttons on the left side of your screen.

…

Sound and Valley SightsPictures from around Prince William Sound and the Copper River ValleyErmine Amy Rawding

Cordova Geology Sue Bergstrom

Kayaking Near Valdez Glacier Pamela Verfaillie
Photo by L. J. Steele Photography
Summer DR. DB Palmer @Backcountry Professor
Harbor Drive in the Rain Sue Bergstrom
Shoup Bay Cabin Site Victoria Rigo
Valdez Glacier Stream Marissa Roberts
South Exit Aleutian Village Gail Johnson
Shoup Bay Darryl Verfaillie
Aurora DR. DB Palmer @Backcountry Professor
Fireweed on the Valdez Duck Flats Gail Johnson
Photo by L. J. Steele Photography
Prince William Sound Victoria Rego
Near Kenicott Sammie Ellsworth
Wild Squirrel-Tail Grass Sue Bergstrom
Shoup Bay Low Tide Victoria Rego
Biking in Old Town Valdez Marissa Roberts
Cordova Ski Hill Sue Bergstrom
Copper Center Diane Ellsworth
From the Deck of the Chenega Sue Bergstrom
Photo by L. J. Steele Photography
Photo by DR. DB Palmer @Backcountry Professor
Sun Shadow Sue Bergstrom

