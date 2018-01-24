Police, Fire and Rescure January 15th through 21st

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

01/15

Disorderly Conduct: Corie James Taylor, DOB: 10/05/1983, of Valdez was arrested for Driving While License Revoked, Avoidance of Ignition Interlock Device, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. Mr. Taylor was transported to the Valdez Regional Jail for processing and released on his Own Recognizance following mandatory arraignment.

Trespassing: A caller reported on W. Klutina, a female subject was on her back porch rifling through stuff. When confronted, the woman left the property. The reporting party wished to not press charges because nothing was missing but wanted the incident noted. They were advised to contact VPD if they were to find anything missing.

01/16

Burglary – Residential: Upon returning home, a resident on Mineral Creek Dr. found that their back door of their home was open. No property appeared to be missing. They had checked with neighbors but nobody saw anything unusual in the area.

Counterfeit Money: A local business received a report from their financial institution that their last bank drop bag contained $220 worth of counterfeit bills in $20 denominations. An officer contacted the financial institution who stated they will contact the secret service and will notify VPD if they require additional assistance.

Possible Drunk Driver: A Silver Jetta was reported driving erratically. Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate a vehicle matching that description.

01/17

Burglar Alarm: An alarm was activated at a local business. The responsible party contacted VPD and advised that there were workers shoveling snow on the roof that activated the alarm and that they would reset the alarm.

Traffic Complaint: A white Chevy Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed on the duck flats passing vehicles. An officer made contact with the juvenile driver who had admitted to passing the vehicles. They were given a warning for speed.

Theft: A pink pistol was reported stolen from a residence. This case is under investigation.

Suspicious Person: A woman was reported trying to access multiple vehicles in the parking lots of three different businesses. The business owners wished to have her trespassed from the properties. Officers contacted the subject and informed her of the trespass.

Welfare Check: A caller requested a welfare check on an individual whom they had been unable to contact for 2 days. Officers were able to contact the individual and found them to be fine.

01/18

Traffic Complaint: A tan Chevy Tahoe was reported spinning several brodies in the parking lot of the elementary school. Officers responded to the location and were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description. The following day, VPD received additional information that led them to the individual who was spinning the brodies. An officer contacted the individual and issued them a warning for Negligent Driving.

General Contact: An officer contacted an individual who had driven away from the gas station with the hose still attached to their truck.

Found Property: A men’s gold watch was reported left at a local business. They had suspected the watch was possibly stolen. If you are missing a gold watch, contact VPD with descriptors to claim.

Vehicle in Ditch: VPD received a report that a vehicle had blown off the roadway and were requesting assistance with a tow truck. The tow truck company was contacted and responded to their location.

Citizen Contact: An officer spoke with an individual who had reported that an unidentified female was seen on camera getting in to his vehicle at a local business. The individual did not see anything missing from the vehicle. An officer reviewed the video footage but was unable to determine whether the woman entered the vehicle or just opened the door.

ATV: Two individuals were reported ripping around Alpine Woods on a snowmachine and 4-wheeler for two nights in a row. An officer made contact and advised them to ride on the trails.

Arrest Warrant: Cori Dawn Taylor, DOB 08/19/93, of Valdez was arrested on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. Ms. Taylor is currently being held at the Valdez Jail with bail set at $2500 cash.

01/19

Domestic – No Arrest: Officers responded to a possible domestic. After investigation no arrest was made and the parties were separated for the night.

01/20

Violate Conditions of Release: Corie James Taylor, DOB: 10/05/83, of Valdez was issued a summons to appear in court for violating conditions of release. Original charges were Driving While License Revoked, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Avoidance of Ignition Interlock Device.

Counterfeit Money: A local business reported receiving a counterfeit bill. This case is under investigation.

Agency Assist: Matcom contacted VPD regarding a moose that was hit at MP 56 Richardson Hwy. AST did not have any trooper available to respond. A VPD officer responded to the location and found a small moose with broken legs. The officer dispatched the moose. The moose was given to a family from a list provided by AST.

Theft – Other: Fuel was reported stolen from snowmachines at Robe River. An officer contacted the complainant who stated the fuel was stolen sometime after January 6th and they just wanted to make a report.

01/21

Burglar Alarm: A commercial burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded to the location and inspected the exterior of the building before one of the workers arrived. After gaining access they inspected the interior and found that a sensor had fallen off one of the doors.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 115