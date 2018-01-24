Public Input Sought on Math Curriculum Materials

Valdez City Schools has Math sample materials on display for public viewing and evaluation at each of the schools. Please take the time to come in, look over the materials, and give your input. The elementary materials are located in the Hermon Hutchens Elementary School office conference room. The middle school materials are located in the Gilson Middle School office complex and the high school materials are located in the Valdez High School library. All materials will be on display until February 12th. Input is sought to help the School Board decide which Math materials to adopt for the next six years.
