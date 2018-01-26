Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee Accepting Applications

Have an interest in making a difference in your state? The Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee (AJJAC) is accepting applications from youth (age 13-24), teachers, parents and all community members.The AJJAC is comprised of committed citizens from all parts of Alaska who have experience with youth and juvenile justice issues. This non-partisan volunteer group is appointed by the Governor for terms of up to three years. Primary responsibilities include assisting the Division of Juvenile Justice in allocating federal grant funds and maintaining compliance with federally mandated juvenile holding practices. The AJJAC makes annual recommendations to the Governor and legislature regarding juvenile justice issues.
For more information: http://dhss.alaska.gov/djj/Pages/Programs/ajjac.aspx
|
For applications: https://gov.alaska.gov/…/boa…/apply-for-a-board-appointment/
Comments