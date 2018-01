A popular gathering spot in Valdez has been missing from the town’s social landscape since a kitchen fire shut it down in the fall of 2016. The Totem Inn and Restaurant played host to both travelers and locals for nearly four decades. The Inn has still been operating but the whole Totem complex is undergoing a complete overhaul, with big plans for the future. Thanks to KCHU’s Marcia Lynn for the story. Click on her picture to hear it.



