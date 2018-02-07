Malaspina Return to Service Postponed Until Late April

The M/V Malaspina was originally scheduled to return to service March 31, 2018 but is now delayed at the shipyard where the vessel is currently undergoing its annual overhaul and certification. The delay is due to a scheduling change at the shipyard, and not related to Malaspina repairs or a change in the scope of work to be performed on the vessel. The Malaspina is expected to return to service on April 28, 2018 .

AMHS staff is contacting affected passengers and rebooking travel. Service notices may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_ notices.shtml or by contacting your local terminal by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.

