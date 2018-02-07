Police, Fire and Rescue January 29 through February 2018

Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

01/29

Attempted Burglary: Two suspects were caught on a home security system in which they appeared to be trying to gain access to the residence. The suspects left before entering.

Theft of Property: A caller reported that his sled deck was stolen from a parking area sometime in the last month.

Suspicious person: A juvenile reported that she caught three individuals trying to gain access to their shed. They ran off when confronted.

Theft of Property: A caller reported that a man walked into his friend’s home and took the callers backpack with personal items inside. The witness gave a description of the intruder, who was arrested the following day.

Noise Disturbance: Several individuals were reported to be running a chain saw after hours. The subjects were advised to quit running them for the evening.

01/30

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on a juvenile that had missed quite a few days of school. The family was contacted and determined that the juvenile was sick, but ok.

Theft of Property: A caller reported that an individual was visiting his daughter at their residence and several items were missing when the subject left.

Arrested: Jourdan G.T. Avila, DOB: 6/29/92, was arrested following an investigation into two different Theft reports. Mr. Avila was charged with Theft 4th Degree and Violating Conditions of Release on a Glennallen case for the theft reported on 1/29/18. He was also charged with Theft 2nd Degree (Felony) and Violating Conditions of Release on a Glennallen case. Mr. Avila remains in custody pending release on Electronic Monitoring.

Possible Drunk Driver: A man driving a Toyota Land cruiser was reported to be driving under the influence. The caller reported that the man smelled of alcohol and his mannerisms were consistent with someone who has been drinking a lot. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

01/31

Traffic Complaint: A driver reported that she was almost hit when a vehicle came out of a parking lot into the intersection that she was already in. Officers could not locate a vehicle matching the description given.

Theft of Property: A man reported that several firearms have gone missing from his home over the past 4-6 years.

Suspicious Activity: A caller reported that he had left his vehicle unlocked overnight and noticed that the seat was pushed forward when he went to get in it the next day. He did not think that anything was missing.

Residential Burglary: The occupants of an apartment had left their door unlocked while they were gone for about 4 hours. They came home to the door open and noticed some money and a camera had been taken.

***REMINDER**** Please lock your doors!

02/01

Arrested: Jourdan G.T. Avila, DOB: 6/29/92, received additional charges while in custody for Violating Conditions of Release in his Valdez and Glennallen cases, and 2 counts of Unlawful Contact in the 1st degree.

Theft of Property: A man reported that a window in his truck had been broken and several items stolen out of his vehicle.

Arrested: Cori J Taylor, DOB 10/5/83, of Valdez, was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release in his Valdez case and for Driving While License is Revoked/Canceled/Suspended.

Assault: A local business called 911 reporting that a fight had broke out in their parking lot. When officers arrived the fight had broke up and one of the individuals had left the scene. It was found that the fight was due to an earlier argument over moving items from a house without permission. No charges have been filed as of yet.

02/02

Suspicious Person: A caller reported that someone, for the past couple of days, has been knocking on their door and leaving the area before they answer the door. Officers arrived on scene and walked the perimeter of the house and did not find any footprints in the snow or anyone leaving the area.

Animal Bite: A bicyclist was bit by a dog as they rode past the animals residence.

02/03

Disturbance: A caller reported that a person is trying to get into their house because they left their glasses inside. The owner of the residence didn’t want them to come in because they were highly intoxicated. Officers arrived and gave the intoxicated person a ride home.

Gunshot Heard: Gunshots were heard while a local delivery driver was attempting to deliver a package. Officers arrived and contacted all the people who were home in the surrounding area but were unable to locate the source.

Welfare Check: A local resident was out snow machining and noticed a vehicle of other snowmachiners had been parked in the same spot for 2 days. They had seen them leave without overnight gear and were concerned they may have not made it out. A license plate was give by the concerned citizen and VPD was able to contact individuals that knew the possible missing snowmachiners. It was found that they had come back to Valdez for the night and had gone back out again the following morning and they were fine.

02/04

MVA with Damage: A car was hit while parked on the Mineral Creek Canyon Rd. No suspects have been found at this time.

Burglar Alarm: An alarm company reported an alarm was set off at a local bank. Officers arrived and found an external door had been left open but the internal doors to the bank were secure. The officers then secured the external door.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 104